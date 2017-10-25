Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s next session to be held in Sochi in early 2018

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in the Russian city of Sochi, Tigran Sargsyan – Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said during the Yerevan session on October 25, reports Armenpress.

“We have agreed that the next session of the Union’s Inter-governmental Council will be held in late January or early February in Sochi”, the EEC Board Chairman said.

The Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s session was held in Yerevan from October 24 to 25. The session was attended by Prime Ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, as well as EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan.

The session agenda included issues relating to the activity of domestic markets, trade, agro-industry, energy and infrastructures. The development process of initiatives within the frames of the implementation of the EAEU digital agenda, as well as the action plan (roadmap) aimed at eliminating the 2018-2019 restrictions in the EAEU internal market were discussed.

The session participants also focuse on issues relating to forming information exchange system within the frames of the EAEU common energy market.