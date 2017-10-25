Joint ventures, unified brands to be established in EEU
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Common projects will be implemented in the economy’s real sector for strengthening the Eurasian Economic Union, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan said during the meeting of the union’s inter-governmental council.
“We’ve agreed with the heads of government of the countries that this subject will also be under the attention of the Board. Pilot programs for establishing unified enterprises and creation of Eurasian brands will be put for discussion”, Sargsyan said.
