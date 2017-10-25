Armenian PM attaches importance to diversification of transport communication between EAEU states

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karaptyan is confident that at the moment practically it is impossible to talk about modernization and increase of competitiveness of economies without a digital agenda, reports Armenpress.

“It’s understandable that this large-scale issue should be solved taking into account the economies’ ability to accept those changes without creating additional expenses for the business. I think the stances of all of us are closer and perceivable in this sense”, the PM said during the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s session in Yerevan on October 25.

He expressed hope that the implementation of a roadmap clarifying the agreed transportation policy directions will contribute to the diversification of transport communication between the EAEU member states. “In the conditions of absence of common borders with the remaining member states the logistic communication issues are more relevant for us”, Karen Karapetyan said.

He informed that next year the Eurasian Week is expected to be held in Armenia. According to him, such events derive from the logic of common integration processes and contribute to expanding dialogue between the business and states. “We will be happy to host participants in Armenia and we hope it will be effective for all of them”, the PM added.

The Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s session is being held in Yerevan. The session is attended by Prime Ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, as well as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.