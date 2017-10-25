EEU to regulate jewelry hallmark recognition issue by mid 2018

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The issue of mutual recognition of jewelry hallmarks and labels in the Eurasian Economic Union territory will be solved mid-2018, Gagik Mkrtchyan, advisor to the minister of economic development and investments told ARMENPRESS.

Recently the issue was discussed in Yerevan on the sidelines of the EEU internal market 2018-2019 abolishing limitations program and an agreement was reached to regulate it.

“In the beginning of this year the Armenian side was raising this issue constantly and it was viewed as a limitation in the EEU internal market, which, naturally, had to have a solution. Yesterday a task was set to form single approaches between all countries by the second quarter of next year and sign a relevant contract regarding the mutual recognition of hallmarks”, he said.

Mkrtchyan says the agreement is a serious progress because Armenian businessmen were seriously concerned over the matter.

The Armenian side will present the drafts for regulating the issue in Astana in December, and after certain processes all parties will agree on it and it will be ready for signing.

“Armenian-made hallmarks will be acceptable in Russia and other countries. Moreover, the first article of the EEU agreement says that products, services, capital and workforce are entitled to free movement in this union. And as a service, the service of placing hallmarks can also freely move. Although unlikely, but if a Kazakh jeweler decides to place a hallmark in Armenia, he will be free to do so”, he said.