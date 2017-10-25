Souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to theme “Armenia-Iran joint issue” cancelled and put into circulation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenia-Iran joint issue” has been cancelled and put into circulation, reports Armenpress.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 300 AMD depicts the Persian Blue Mosque located in Yerevan and the postage stamp with nominal value of 350 AMD depicts the Armenian Holy Savior Cathedral located in Isfahan.

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by HayPost CJSC with the participation of Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia Ali Naser Sobhanipour, Armenian deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies Arman Khachatryan, acting Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan, President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

“The two peoples have a rich history of centuries-old friendship and brotherhood. In terms of our ministry, we are doing a very important step putting a small brick on the building of our friendship and brotherhood. By issuing a joint stamp we want to promote our friendship”, the deputy minister said.

President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan said the issue of joint stamps speaks about the good diplomatic relations and cultural features between the countries. The issue of Armenian-Iranian joint stamp is the vivid evidence of this. “I think these postage stamps, which will appear in different countries, will provide information on the warm relations of our two countries”, he said, adding that the postage stamps are interesting symbols of the state, and sometimes many people are being informed about a country through stamps.

The souvenir sheet with two stamps is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print run of 20 000 pcs.

The author of the souvenir sheet’s design is the designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.