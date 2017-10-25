OSCE MG Co-Chairs must make clear assessment to Azerbaijan’s abnormal behavior – ARF faction head

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs must make an addressed statement and state that Azerbaijan’s behavior is abnormal, ARF faction head Armen Rustamyan told reporters in the Parliament, commenting on the Azerbaijani recent ceasefire violations after the Geneva meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents, as well as the agreements to take additional measures to reduce tension in the line of contact, reports Armenpress.

“The experience shows that during the meetings Azerbaijan demonstrates other behavior, but after the meetings it returns to its starting point. The Minsk Group Co-Chairs must issue an addressed statement and state that this behavior of Azerbaijan is abnormal”, Armen Rustamyan said.

One of the reporters said “Armenia leaves a naïve impression by going to a meeting in case when several days before that meeting the Azerbaijani president accuses Armenia of non-constructiveness”, and the ARF faction head said in response: “I cannot accept the approach that if the one side is unable to negotiate, the other as well must act against the international community and adopt the same behavior. We should not avoid meetings. The meetings, however, are necessary since their absence and alternative is the war”.

He added that at the moment there are no negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict since all the conflicting sides should sit around the table for the negotiations, but Artsakh is not around that table.