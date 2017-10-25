Armenian President receives Eurasian Inter-governmental Council members

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on October 25 received the members of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev, Kyrgyz PM Sapar Isakov, PM of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov and Kazakhstan’s PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev, who are in Yerevan to take part in the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s session, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.

The Armenian President welcomed the PMs of the integration Union’s member states and expressed confidence that today’s session in Yerevan will be effective and will serve the interests of promoting the Eurasian integration, as well as will contribute to implementing the agreements reached at the high level EAEU summit two weeks ago. Serzh Sargsyan attached importance to the Council’s activity and thanked for the active and productive work.

The President said he is familiar with the Yerevan session agenda, and specifically highlighted the issue of eliminating the technical barriers which hinder the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor in the common market that negatively affects the outcome expected from the integration processes. Serzh Sargsyan expressed hope that all issues included in the agenda will find solutions as a result of the joint discussions and wished success to the session work.

The Council members thanked for providing perfect conditions for the effective organization of the session works in Armenia and said they are inclined to thoroughly discuss all issues of the session agenda, find common solutions, move forward and by keeping this pace implement the decisions that are being adopted at the summits of the EAEU heads of state.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attached importance to the ongoing work in terms of moving forward in line with the current trends of economic life so that the economies of the Union’s member states will be able to keep the competitiveness ensuring comfortable life and welfare for their citizens.