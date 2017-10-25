Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s narrow format session kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The narrow format session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council has kicked off in Yerevan on October 25, reports Armenpress.

The session is attended by heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.

The extended format session of the Council will launch later. During this session the heads of EAEU government will deliver remarks which will be followed by a statement by EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan for media representatives.

The Council’s session agenda covers issues relating to the activity of domestic markets, trade, agro-industry, energy and infrastructures. The development process of initiatives within the frames of the implementation of the EAEU digital agenda, as well as the action plan (roadmap) aimed at eliminating the 2018-2019 restrictions in the EAEU internal market will be discussed.

The session participants will also focus on issues relating to forming information exchange system within the frames of the EAEU common energy market. The EAEU countries will be announced which will host the traditional Eurasian Week expo conference in 2018-2020.

As a result of cadre changes in Kyrgyzstan, the EEC Board session will also approve the candidacy of the country’s new representative.

The participants will also determine the place of holding the next session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council.