Armenia abolishes ban on poultry imports from Poland and Germany

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Based on the official information of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) over the elimination of bird flu disease documented in Poland and Germany, Armenia’s State Service for Food Safety abolished the import ban for poultry products, the State Service for Food Safety told Armenpress.

Starting from October 24 the import of all kinds of poultry products, live poultry, eggs, feathers, bone flour, feed, feed additives, plastic and cardboard boxes is permitted.