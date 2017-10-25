Turkish authorities interested in Armenian patriarchal election – Istanbul Governor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Bishop Sahak Mashalyan, president of the spiritual council of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, Archbishop Aram Ateshyan, Bedros Sirinoglu, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Armenian hospital of St. Savior in Istanbul, as well as head of the Initiative group for the patriarchal election Sargis Kulegech paid an official visit to the Istanbul Governor’s Office on October 24 to meet with Governor Vasip Sahin, the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul told Armenpress.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the recent developments over the patriarchal election. The Governor listened to the Armenian community representatives and conveyed the state’s views on the election of a patriarch.

Vasip Sahin said they are interested in the patriarchal election and asked to inform the Armenian community that there is no need to worry over this issue.