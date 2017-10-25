Artsakh defense minister presents proofs of Azerbaijani use of SPIKE anti-tank guided missiles to Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of the Artsakh Republic, Defense Army commander, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan on October 24 received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk - Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, press service of the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the tense situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact over the past days was discussed. In particular, the defense minister presented to the Ambassador proofs of use of SPIKE anti-tank guided missiles and mortars by the Azerbaijani forces.