Azerbaijani forces fire mortars at Artsakh line of contact: Armenian side has no casualties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. On October 24 afternoon the Azerbaijani side demonstrated an activeness in certain parts of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing various caliber weapons, as well as mortars, the defense ministry of the Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.

“In particular, the Azerbaijani forces fired 60mm mortars (23 shells) at the Armenian posts located in the defense directions of Martakert and Martuni. The Defense Army forces didn’t suffer any losses as a result of the shelling.

The situation was calm in the evening and at night.

The Defense Army forces continue carefully controlling the situation in the frontline and fulfill their military tasks”, the statement of the ministry says.