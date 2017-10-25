LIVE: Parliament session begins, MPs to Q&A with Cabinet members
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the Parliament’s four-day sitting has kicked off on October 25, reports Armenpress.
At the beginning of the session the issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.
During the October 24 session the lawmakers discussed over a dozen draft laws which will be put up to voting today. Thereafter, the MPs will continue debating the law on ‘Defense’.
The Q&A session with the government members will launch at 16:30.
