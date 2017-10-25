Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-10-17


LONDON, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.51% to $2156.00, copper price up by 1.52% to $7096.00, lead price up by 1.17% to $2508.00, nickel price up by 1.78% to $12020.00, tin price up by 0.64% to $19725.00, zinc price up by 2.50% to $3200.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.84% to $60000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.



