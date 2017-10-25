LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.51% to $2156.00, copper price up by 1.52% to $7096.00, lead price up by 1.17% to $2508.00, nickel price up by 1.78% to $12020.00, tin price up by 0.64% to $19725.00, zinc price up by 2.50% to $3200.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.84% to $60000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:00 LIVE: Parliament session begins, MPs to Q&A with Cabinet members
- 09:51 Azerbaijani forces fire mortars at Artsakh line of contact: Armenian side has no casualties
- 09:00 European Stocks - 24-10-17
- 08:59 US stocks up - 24-10-17
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-10-17
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 24-10-17
- 08:55 Oil Prices Up - 24-10-17
- 10.24-20:48 We are working to open transit routes through Abkhazia and South Ossetia – Sokolov
- 10.24-20:33 Armenian, Kyrgyz PMs discuss development of economic relations
- 10.24-19:47 Defense Army Commander vows painful retaliation to Azerbaijan in case provocations continue
- 10.24-19:45 President of Artsakh, Mexican parliamentarians discuss establishment of parliamentary relations
- 10.24-19:27 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu
- 10.24-19:20 Russia ready to participate in Meghri free trade zone’s development program – Medvedev
- 10.24-19:18 Artsakh’s FM receives Mexican parliamentarians
- 10.24-19:14 President Sargsyan received Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev
- 10.24-18:36 Armenian, Russian allied relations develop year by year – Premiers sum up results of talks
- 10.24-18:33 Special tariff for Russian gas supplies to Armenia to be preserved in 2018
- 10.24-18:01 Armenia, Russia sign a number of documents
- 10.24-17:52 Russian Premier pays tribute to memory of innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
- 10.24-17:50 The task of our scientists and analysts must be correct reflection of situation – President Sargsyan
- 10.24-17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-10-17
- 10.24-17:44 Asian Stocks - 24-10-17
- 10.24-17:39 Armenia-EU partnership can play important role for regional security – MP Ashotyan
- 10.24-17:23 Economic difficulties between Armenia and Russia are overcome, says PM Dmitry Medvedev
- 10.24-17:05 PM Karapetyan says great potential exists for enhancing bilateral ties with Russia
- 10.24-16:50 “Impossible to pull trigger with one hand, negotiate with the other”, President Sargsyan on NK conflict
- 10.24-16:42 Conditions must be created in military units for enriching the knowledge of soldiers – President Sargsyan
- 10.24-16:34 Private meeting between Armenian, Russian PMs underway in Yerevan
- 10.24-16:31 Drastic modernization of Armenian Armed Forces is a requirement of time – President Sargsyan
- 10.24-16:12 ‘Freedom and human rights are above everything’ – Mexican MP says during Artsakh visit
- 10.24-15:53 President Sargsyan participates in National Defense Research University’s session
- 10.24-15:17 Russian PM’s delegation arrives in Armenia
- 10.24-14:57 Armenia to host OSCE conference on ‘Countering and preventing hate crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups’
- 10.24-14:36 “Azerbaijan once again abuses int’l conference that has nothing to do with NK conflict”, Armenia foreign ministry
- 10.24-14:33 Armenian government makes substantial efforts to assist refugees – FM Nalbandian
12:03, 10.24.2017
Viewed 33159 times Azerbaijan to blacklist Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh visit
18:45, 10.18.2017
Viewed 4995 times U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
18:48, 10.20.2017
Viewed 2694 times Russia bans screening of anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis
15:40, 10.19.2017
Viewed 2252 times EU provides valuable assistance for ongoing reforms in Armenia – FM Nalbandian delivers speech in Brussels
12:55, 10.21.2017
Viewed 2130 times Car with Armenian flag in Baku causes mess among Azerbaijanis