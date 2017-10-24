We are working to open transit routes through Abkhazia and South Ossetia – Sokolov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Russian side is open for Georgia for negotiations and is ready to re-launch the transit railroad and highways through Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Maxim Sokolov told the reporters at the Government of Armenia.

“We are open for dialogue. The talks are held between the foreign ministries and the last dialogue took place in September. The results can be the opening of transit routes not only through Abkhazia, but also through South Ossetia”, ARMENPRESS reports Sokolov saying.

The Russian Minister added that there are no clarities yet with the Georgian side over the issue, but he hoped that a step forward will be made.