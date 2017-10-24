Armenian, Kyrgyz PMs discuss development of economic relations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on October 24 Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan congratulated his colleague on the occasion of assuming the post and wished him success. He expressed conviction that the traditionally friendly relations between the two peoples are a good ground for expanding political dialogue and implementing mutually beneficial economic projects. The Premier noted that though trade turnover between Armenia and Kyrgyzstan is not at a high level, but there is positive trend and there is development potential. “This positive trend should be fostered, including by the activities of the intergovernmental commission. Undoubtedly, both in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan there are promising projects that can be jointly implemented and which can be mutually beneficial”, the Armenian Premier said.

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov expressed readiness to deepen partnership, noting that the current economic relations between the two states do not match the level of the political dialogue. “As for us, we are fully ready to support the development of bilateral economic relations”, Isakov said.

The sides mutually emphasized the role of the Eurasian integration processes.