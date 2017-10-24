President of Artsakh, Mexican parliamentarians discuss establishment of parliamentary relations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on October 24 the delegation of the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of the United Mexican States' Chamber of Deputies.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of ARtsakh President’s Office,a range of issues of mutual interest were addressed at the meeting. Special attention was paid to the establishment of parliamentary ties, the development of cooperation in public and humanitarian spheres.

Vice-speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov, Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan and other officials partook at the meeting.