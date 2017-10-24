Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS.President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President Edgar Lungu of the Republic of Zambia on the country’s national holiday - Independence Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.



