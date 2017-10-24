Artsakh’s FM receives Mexican parliamentarians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received on October 24 members of the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of the United Mexican States Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, María Cristina Teresa García Bravo and Carlos Hernández Mirón, who had arrived in Artsakh on an acquaintance visit, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh.

Masis Mayilian welcomed the visit of the Mexican MPs to Artsakh and expressed hope that it would be the first step towards establishing bilateral cooperation. In this context, an exchange of views on the perspective areas of cooperation took place.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister also briefed the MPs on the priorities of Artsakh's foreign policy, touching upon the processes of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.

Vice-Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov was also present at the meeting.