President Sargsyan received Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on October 24 Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev who is in Armenia on an official visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guest, and emphasizing that the visit of the Russian Premier to Armenia takes place in the year marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, President Sargsyan documented with satisfaction that huge works have been carried out during that period.

“Today constant political dialogue at all levels is characteristic for our relations – broad coordination of foreign policy, good work at international and regional platforms, productive cooperation in the economic, military and military-technical spheres, and particularly in the sphere of bilateral trade. Last year we ended with a 15% growth while the rise in our trade turnover during the first 8 months of the current year has been a bit more than 23%. It’s very good.

I am convinced your official visit will become another important step on our path to further strengthening our relations”, President Serzh Sargsyan said.

The Russian Premier thanked President Serzh Sargsyan for the reception and conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dmitry Medvedev informed Serzh Sargsyan with satisfaction that the trade turnover between the countries is even more than the President mentioned – nearly 30%.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to meet. We are really partners and friends and we have very developed relations in all the spheres. A little ago we held inter-governmental negotiations, we have signed important documents and recorded that the relations develop.

Moreover, there is practically no sphere where we do not cooperate. For example, very good dynamics have been recorded in the sphere of agricultural supplies and here Armenia has well developed its presence in the Russian market, though it’s clear that these processes can be developed further. Other spheres also rapidly develop. These are cooperation in high technologies, security and defense, as well as investment partnership. We have discussed the opportunities to launch activities at the free trade zone to be created in your country in cooperation with Iran, as well as some other major projects”, Medvedev said.



