Russia ready to participate in Meghri free trade zone’s development program – Medvedev

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to participate in the development project of Meghri free trade zone under construction on the border with Iran by bringing there the Russian capital, Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev said during the meeting with mass media representatives at the Government of Armenia, answering the question of ARMENPRESS news agency.

“We have good relations with Iran irrespective of others like it or no. That’s why if our friends or partners in the Eurasian Economic Union create such a free trade zone with Iran, we are ready to contribute to its development, including by inviting our Russian business there. Our partners today offered us other formats of joint investments. We will think of how to bring clarity in all that, maybe by using the Russian development institutes such as the Direct Investment Fund, Vnesheconombank and Rostex Center. The important thing is that we see the results”, Medvedev said.

Armenian Premier Karen Karapetyan noted that the mentioned issue has already been discussed.

“Moreover, as I have already noted there have been frequent negotiations at the interagency and intersectoral levels and there are already some clarifications. We find that the free trade zone is a good platform for the Russian capital and business which is interested in Iran”, the Armenian Premier said, hoping that in the near future the intense negotiations will be finalized for practical application.