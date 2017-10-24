Special tariff for Russian gas supplies to Armenia to be preserved in 2018

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia will preserve the special tariff for gas supplies to Armenia in 2018, Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev announced after the talks held at the Armenian Government.

“I want to inform that a decision was made that might have crucial importance for the economic activities of Armenia. The decision is the following. The special tariff for Armenia will be preserved in 2018 despite the fact that we had agreed before to set to some other parameters. I think it will foster the general improvement of Armenia’s economy and the investment atmosphere”, ARMENPRESS reports Medvedev saying.