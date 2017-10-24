Armenian, Russian allied relations develop year by year – Premiers sum up results of talks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian and Russian Premiers Karen Karapetyan and Dmitry Medvedev have issued a statement for the mass media summing up the results of their talks. “First of all we summed up the results of the works done in the recent period. We have recorded that the allied relations between our countries dynamically develop year by year. We have recorded rise also in numbers and at the same time we emphasized that we have great opportunities for growth. We discussed the prospects for implementing joint, investment and other projects. A number of documents were signed today that will undoubtedly foster the future development and strengthening of our cooperation”, ARMENPRESS reports Karapetyan saying.

The Armenian Premier added that the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Development was highlighted for all the bilateral economic processes. “Ending my speech I want to record that we are satisfied with the works done, and also I want to stress that our negotiations as always were very constructive, saturated and friendly”, Karen Karapetyan concluded.

Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev underlined that the relations develop in all the directions.

“By the way, this year we mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, and I will not talk about the history of our relations since they are about a much longer period of time. Russia remains Armenia’s leading partner in foreign trade, trade turnover grew both in 2016 and 2017 and rises at quite a good pace. We have already told about that. All our joint ventures successfully operate in all the spheres – these are high technologies, energy, construction and telecommunications”, the Russian Premier said. He added that they have outlined the projects for the future. According to him, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere also develops.

“We are preparing for holding cultural days of Armenia in Russia that will take place in November”, Medvedev concluded.