Armenia, Russia sign a number of documents

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. In the framework of RF Premier Dmitry Medvedev’s official visit to Armenia, a number of documents were signed on October 24 in the Office of Government, related to telecommunication and logistics, emergency situations, as well as direct cooperation between individual administrative units.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the intergovernmental agreement on international automobile communications was signed by Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan and Russian Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov.

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia and the Russian Ministry of Transport also signed a memorandum of understanding on Reducing Tariffs for Roaming Data Communication Services between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation. The document was signed by Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan and RF Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of industrial safety regulations was signed between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia and the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision. The document was signed by Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia David Tonoyan and Head of RF Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision Alexei Aleshin.

Gegharkunik Province Governor Karen Botoyan and Saratov Governor Valery Radayev signed a protocol on intentions between Gegharkunik Marz Administration and the Government of Saratov Region of Russia.

