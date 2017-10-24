The task of our scientists and analysts must be correct reflection of situation – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Answering the question of one of the scientist-analysts of the National Defense Research University of MoD Armenia about what the President of Armenia would advise for doing analytic works, President Serzh Sargsyan emphasized that the key issue in making a decision is giving the correct assessment to the situation. The President highlighted that factor for both servicemen and civilians and for making decisions of any importance.

“The situation should be well comprehended in order to make the right decision. The task of the university and the scientists and analysts in general must be the correct reflection of the situation, and clearly seeing and predicting the developments” ARMENPRESS reports the President saying.

According to Serzh Sargsyan, all the analysts should have a narrower specialization in order they do their job in an excellent way.

“I would prefer that we, assume, should have 10 analysts each of whom excellently knows one narrow aspect so as the decisions are made based on reality”, the President of Armenia said.