Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-10-17

YEREVAN, 24 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.08 drams to 482.33 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.15 drams to 567.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.39 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.49 drams to 635.52 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 94.40 drams to 19770.22 drams. Silver price is down by 1.19 drams to 263.55 drams. Platinum price is down by 90.68 drams to 14158.14 drams.