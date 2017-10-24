Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-10-17
YEREVAN, 24 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.08 drams to 482.33 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.15 drams to 567.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.39 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.49 drams to 635.52 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is down by 94.40 drams to 19770.22 drams. Silver price is down by 1.19 drams to 263.55 drams. Platinum price is down by 90.68 drams to 14158.14 drams.
- 18:33 Special tariff for Russian gas supplies to Armenia to be preserved in 2018
- 17:52 Russian Premier pays tribute to memory of innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
- 17:50 The task of our scientists and analysts must be correct reflection of situation – President Sargsyan
- 17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-10-17
- 17:44 Asian Stocks - 24-10-17
- 17:39 Armenia-EU partnership can play important role for regional security – MP Ashotyan
- 17:23 Economic difficulties between Armenia and Russia are overcome, says PM Dmitry Medvedev
- 17:05 PM Karapetyan says great potential exists for enhancing bilateral ties with Russia
- 16:50 “Impossible to pull trigger with one hand, negotiate with the other”, President Sargsyan on NK conflict
- 16:42 Conditions must be created in military units for enriching the knowledge of soldiers – President Sargsyan
- 16:34 Private meeting between Armenian, Russian PMs underway in Yerevan
- 16:31 Drastic modernization of Armenian Armed Forces is a requirement of time – President Sargsyan
- 16:12 ‘Freedom and human rights are above everything’ – Mexican MP says during Artsakh visit
- 15:53 President Sargsyan participates in National Defense Research University’s session
- 15:17 Russian PM’s delegation arrives in Armenia
- 14:57 Armenia to host OSCE conference on ‘Countering and preventing hate crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups’
- 14:36 “Azerbaijan once again abuses int’l conference that has nothing to do with NK conflict”, Armenia foreign ministry
- 14:33 Armenian government makes substantial efforts to assist refugees – FM Nalbandian
- 14:21 Armenian, Russian transportation ministers test new Yerevan-Gyumri train
- 13:52 Armenian FM meets representative of Austrian OSCE Chairmanship and OSCE/ODIHR Director
- 13:36 RPA faction head expects addressed assessments of international community to Azerbaijani actions
- 12:43 Mexican MPs meet Parliament Speaker of Artsakh in Stepanakert
- 12:42 Armenian PM receives Chinese Ambassador and Sinohydro Corporation’s Vice President
- 12:09 Donation ceremony of Armenian style carpets held in Artsakh President’s residence
- 12:05 Export orders received from “JUNWEX Moscow” exhibition exceed 1 billion AMD
- 12:03 Azerbaijan to blacklist Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh visit
- 11:44 Mexican parliamentarians visit Artsakh
- 10:56 Armenia’s Misha to perform Boomerang song at Junior Eurovision 2017
- 10:55 OSCE to conduct monitoring in south-east direction of Hadrut region
- 10:44 Charles Aznavour and his sister Aida to receive Raoul Wallenberg Medal in Israel
- 10:08 Secretary Tillerson urges Iraq and Kurdistan to resolve conflict through dialogue
- 10:00 LIVE: Parliament’s four-day sitting kicks off
- 09:23 Russian contractual soldier in Armenia commits suicide after accidentally killing co-serviceman
- 09:14 Ankara Mayor announces resignation
- 09:00 European Stocks - 23-10-17
12:03, 10.24.2017
Viewed 21810 times Azerbaijan to blacklist Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh visit
18:45, 10.18.2017
Viewed 4890 times U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
18:48, 10.20.2017
Viewed 2596 times Russia bans screening of anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis
15:40, 10.19.2017
Viewed 2099 times EU provides valuable assistance for ongoing reforms in Armenia – FM Nalbandian delivers speech in Brussels
19:52, 10.17.2017
Viewed 2088 times New, high-class and modern electric train testes in Armenia