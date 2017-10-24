Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Asian Stocks - 24-10-17


TOKYO, 24 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 october:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.50% to 21805.17 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.67% to 1756.92 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.22% to 3388.25 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.53% to 28154.97 points.



