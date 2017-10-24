Asian Stocks - 24-10-17
TOKYO, 24 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 october:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.50% to 21805.17 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.67% to 1756.92 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.22% to 3388.25 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.53% to 28154.97 points.
- 18:33 Special tariff for Russian gas supplies to Armenia to be preserved in 2018
- 17:52 Russian Premier pays tribute to memory of innocent victims of Armenian Genocide
- 17:50 The task of our scientists and analysts must be correct reflection of situation – President Sargsyan
- 17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-10-17
- 17:44 Asian Stocks - 24-10-17
- 17:39 Armenia-EU partnership can play important role for regional security – MP Ashotyan
- 17:23 Economic difficulties between Armenia and Russia are overcome, says PM Dmitry Medvedev
- 17:05 PM Karapetyan says great potential exists for enhancing bilateral ties with Russia
- 16:50 “Impossible to pull trigger with one hand, negotiate with the other”, President Sargsyan on NK conflict
- 16:42 Conditions must be created in military units for enriching the knowledge of soldiers – President Sargsyan
- 16:34 Private meeting between Armenian, Russian PMs underway in Yerevan
- 16:31 Drastic modernization of Armenian Armed Forces is a requirement of time – President Sargsyan
- 16:12 ‘Freedom and human rights are above everything’ – Mexican MP says during Artsakh visit
- 15:53 President Sargsyan participates in National Defense Research University’s session
- 15:17 Russian PM’s delegation arrives in Armenia
- 14:57 Armenia to host OSCE conference on ‘Countering and preventing hate crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups’
- 14:36 “Azerbaijan once again abuses int’l conference that has nothing to do with NK conflict”, Armenia foreign ministry
- 14:33 Armenian government makes substantial efforts to assist refugees – FM Nalbandian
- 14:21 Armenian, Russian transportation ministers test new Yerevan-Gyumri train
- 13:52 Armenian FM meets representative of Austrian OSCE Chairmanship and OSCE/ODIHR Director
- 13:36 RPA faction head expects addressed assessments of international community to Azerbaijani actions
- 12:43 Mexican MPs meet Parliament Speaker of Artsakh in Stepanakert
- 12:42 Armenian PM receives Chinese Ambassador and Sinohydro Corporation’s Vice President
- 12:09 Donation ceremony of Armenian style carpets held in Artsakh President’s residence
- 12:05 Export orders received from “JUNWEX Moscow” exhibition exceed 1 billion AMD
- 12:03 Azerbaijan to blacklist Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh visit
- 11:44 Mexican parliamentarians visit Artsakh
- 10:56 Armenia’s Misha to perform Boomerang song at Junior Eurovision 2017
- 10:55 OSCE to conduct monitoring in south-east direction of Hadrut region
- 10:44 Charles Aznavour and his sister Aida to receive Raoul Wallenberg Medal in Israel
- 10:08 Secretary Tillerson urges Iraq and Kurdistan to resolve conflict through dialogue
- 10:00 LIVE: Parliament’s four-day sitting kicks off
- 09:23 Russian contractual soldier in Armenia commits suicide after accidentally killing co-serviceman
- 09:14 Ankara Mayor announces resignation
- 09:00 European Stocks - 23-10-17
12:03, 10.24.2017
Viewed 21810 times Azerbaijan to blacklist Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh visit
18:45, 10.18.2017
Viewed 4890 times U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
18:48, 10.20.2017
Viewed 2596 times Russia bans screening of anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis
15:40, 10.19.2017
Viewed 2099 times EU provides valuable assistance for ongoing reforms in Armenia – FM Nalbandian delivers speech in Brussels
19:52, 10.17.2017
Viewed 2088 times New, high-class and modern electric train testes in Armenia