Armenia-EU partnership can play important role for regional security – MP Ashotyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will open new opportunities for Armenia’s development, Armen Ashotyan – chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, RPA faction MP, said in the parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Our partnership with the European Union can play an important role also for the regional security. One thing is also important that no reform envisaged by the agreement is forced from outside, they completely derive from our internal agenda”, Ashotyan said.

Commenting on the technical problems emerging in the signing process of the agreement, the MP said they are natural and stated that Armenia has done its work, and now “it’s time for the European partners to do their homework”.

Ashotyan welcomes the formulations in the agreement over the Artsakh conflict settlement, recalling that the EU has repeatedly expressed its support to the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.