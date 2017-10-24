Economic difficulties between Armenia and Russia are overcome, says PM Dmitry Medvedev

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia have overcome the line of economic difficulties, and the trade turnover is being restored, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in Yerevan during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan on October 24, reports Armenpress.

He expressed hope that a better result will be recorded in case of investment cooperation.

“In January-August the bilateral trade turnover volume between Armenia and Russia has increased by 30%. The most important thing is that in the recent period our countries managed to form a right model of mutual cooperation both at bilateral and multilateral level, within the frames of the EAEU”, the Russian PM said, adding that the results prove that the two countries are on the right path.

Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in Armenia on October 24. The Russian PM was welcomed by Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan in the Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport. After the official welcoming ceremony, the Russian PM departed for the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The delegation of the Russian PM includes his first deputy Igor Shuvalov, communication and mass media minister Nikolay Nikoforov, energy minister Alexander Novak, transportation minister Maxim Sokolov, agriculture minister Alexander Tkachov, Saratov governor Valery Radayev, head of the federal service for ecological, technological and nuclear control Alexey Alyoshin, Gazprom executive Alexey Miller and other officials.