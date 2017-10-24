PM Karapetyan says great potential exists for enhancing bilateral ties with Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The trade turnover between Armenia and Russia has increased, Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan said during a meeting with Russia’s PM Dmitry Medvedev in Yerevan.

“Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia has increased by 23.5% in the first 8 months of the current year”, Karapetyan said, adding that a huge potential exists for development of relations between the two countries, which are proved by the often organized bilateral meetings.

According to him, both sides have all opportunities to not only maintain the current level of relations, but also enhance it.

“I think today’s meeting is a good chance in order to discuss agenda issued and prospects of their further development. Today we prepared several documents, the signing of which will definitely contribute to the development of our cooperation”, the PM said.