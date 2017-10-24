Conditions must be created in military units for enriching the knowledge of soldiers – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. We should have one of the most modernized armies in the world, Armenian President and Commander in-Chief of the Armed Forces Serzh Sargsyan said during the session the Defense Ministry’s National Defense Research University signaling the launch of the university’s new educational program, reports Armenpress.

“The Army cannot develop independently, so the whole state should move forward in line with time. This means that we should have a constantly improving state thanks to which the army is also being modernized. This is possible, and we together with you and our society will fulfill this goal. The conditions of military service should be improved for everyone starting from a soldier in the frontline up to the commander. Here there are trifles and should not be. Everything is important starting from an outfit up to apartments for the officers. Social security guarantees on this issue are strictly important”, the President said.

According to him, discipline in the army should at the highest level. Serzh Sargsyan said the parent, by sending his son to the army, must be sure that his son is in a new caring family.

“The officer and the commander should be a senior brother and parent for the recruits. Non-statutory relations and negligence should be excluded completely. Therefore, we should not have any losses. We need to specifically focus on medical services. The work in this field should be increased to a new level. Months later the most modernized rehabilitation center for military disabled will open its doors in the Yerevan State Medical University. It should become a single address of treatment, social protection and reintegration of soldier with disabilities”, the President said.

He highlighted that the army is the place where both the soldiers and officers should receive further education. Conditions must be created in the military units for enriching the knowledge of soldiers. “Here I want to make a small deviation and say that all those manipulations today we see in connection with shifting to a new system for study in the universities and eliminating the right to deferment, are just nonsense. Previously, when we were trying to pass to this system, I mean 15-16 years ago, the same manipulations were being circulated, but during that time our problems were somehow different, and we didn’t reach up to the end. But by examining this issue at that time we saw that serving in the army for two years or working for two, three or four years has never hindered anyone to reach the highest academic achievements. Thus, I ask you to give tough response to such manipulations in case of such occasion. I want to inform you that I also suspended my studies, served for two years and then returned and continued them”, he said.

Serzh Sargsyan also commented on the rumors according to which it is necessary to form a professional army. He said all those people, who talk about this, are unaware that two third of the Army are almost professional, contractual servicemen, contractual officers, civil servants.