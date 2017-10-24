Private meeting between Armenian, Russian PMs underway in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The talks between Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev are underway in the Armenian Government building in Yerevan. The Karapetyan-Medvedev private meeting is currently underway, which will be followed by an expanded format meeting with the participation of governmental officials of both countries.

The sides are expected to sign documents relating to inter-governmental, inter-agency and inter-regional cooperation, followed by a joint press conference.

The Russian Prime Minister was welcomed in the Zvartnots airport by Karen Karapetyan earlier in the day, after which Dmitry Medvedev visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The delegation of the Russian PM includes his first deputy Igor Shuvalov, communication and mass media minister Nikolay Nikoforov, energy minister Alexander Novak, transportation minister Maxim Sokolov, agriculture minister Alexander Tkachov, Saratov governor Valery Radayev, head of the federal service for ecological, technological and nuclear control Alexey Alyoshin, Gazprom executive Alexey Miller and other officials.

The Russian PM will also meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.