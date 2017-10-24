‘Freedom and human rights are above everything’ – Mexican MP says during Artsakh visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Parliament of Mexico Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez, Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo, and Carlos Hernández Mirón and Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov on October 24 were hosted in the Artsakh Parliament, the parliament told Armenpress.

The guests were welcomed by Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan who said the Artsakh Republic is interested in having friendly relations with different countries. He said this visit is a very good beginning for the bilateral relations.

Speaking about the fight of the Artsakh people, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov touched upon the anti-Armenian propaganda by the Azerbaijani authorities, as well as the regular military operations in the line of contact.

“The Artsakh people’s fight is not against Azerbaijan, their fight is for freedom and peace”, Sharmazanov said.

In response to the question of MP Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez on the reasons of restriction of Artsakh freedom by Azerbaijan, Ashot Ghoulyan said it is possible to present Artsakh in international platforms through parliamentary ties and ban Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian propaganda.

“Our visit is a very good precedent for the further visits of Mexican officials and we are going to cooperate with you since we believe that freedom and human rights are above everything”, Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez said.

MP Carlos Hernández Mirón highlighted the importance of the meeting and noted: “It’s very important that we raise voices during such meetings and call for peace and dialogue”.

The meeting also touched upon the process of statebuilding in Artsakh, the structure of the Parliament and inter-parliamentary ties.

At the end of the meeting Ashot Ghoulyan expressed hope that the inter-parliamentary relations with Mexico will further deepen.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Speaker of the Artsakh Parliament Vahram Balayan and Deputy Foreign Minister Felix Khachatryan.

The Mexican lawmakers also met with the representatives of the Artsakh parliamentary factions.