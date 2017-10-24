President Sargsyan participates in National Defense Research University’s session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President and Commander in-Chief of the Armed Forces Serzh Sargsyan participated October 24 in the session of the Defense Ministry’s National Defense Research University. The session signaled the start of the university’s new educational program. The session began with the training lecture titled “Strategic Guidelines of Armenia’s Defense System Reforms”.

The program, which is carried out for senior officers and special civilian service officers was launched with the lecture of President Serzh Sargsyan.

The Armenian Defense Minister, senior leadership of the Armenian military, and scientist-researchers of the university participated in the session.

The President also held a Q&A with the audience regarding the foreign policy priorities of Armenia, regional challenges and Armenia-Diaspora cooperation.

At the beginning of the session, head of the university Hayk Kotanjyan delivered remarks, presenting the achievements and upcoming programs of the institution.

The transcript of the President’s speech is available in Armenian.