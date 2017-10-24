Russian PM’s delegation arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Russian delegation led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in Armenia on October 24, reports Armenpress.

The Russian PM was welcomed by his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan in the Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the Russian PM departed for the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Thereafter, the Armenian and Russian PMs will hold a meeting which will be followed by a signing ceremony of documents on inter-governmental, inter-agency and inter-regional cooperation.

During his visit the Russian PM will also meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

On October 25 the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Yerevan.