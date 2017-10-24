Armenia to host OSCE conference on ‘Countering and preventing hate crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups’

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will host the OSCE conference on “Countering and preventing hate crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups” on November 22, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said in his remarks at the OSCE Mediterranean conference in Palermo, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

“I would like to inform you on the upcoming OSCE conference on “Countering and preventing hate crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups,” to be held in Yerevan on November 22. The participation and contribution of our Mediterranean partners will be welcome”, the FM said.