“Azerbaijan once again abuses int’l conference that has nothing to do with NK conflict”, Armenia foreign ministry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Baku has made uncalled-for statements at the OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Palermo, which has nothing to do with the NK conflict, in an attempt to deviate the attention of the audience from the mass human rights violations in Azerbaijan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said on Twitter.

“Baku once again abused an international conference in Palermo that has nothing to do with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with cheap manipulations aimed at shifting the attention from Azerbaijan’s worldwide humiliation as a result of internationally discredited “Laundromat” policy of corruption, aggressive criminal posture, gross violations of humanitarian law”, Balayan said.