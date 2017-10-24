Armenian FM meets representative of Austrian OSCE Chairmanship and OSCE/ODIHR Director

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in Palermo, Italy, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on October 24 met with Michael Linhart, representative of the Austrian 2017 OSCE Chairmanship and Austrian Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs, as well as Ingibjörg Gísladóttir, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, press service of the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the OSCE agenda issues, as well as Armenia’s active engagement in the three platforms of the organization’s activity.

The officials also discussed the preparation works of the upcoming OSCE conference in Yerevan in November which is titled ‘Prevention and response to hatred crimes against Christians and other religious groups’.

The meeting agenda also focused on the upcoming OSCE ministerial conference in Vienna in December.