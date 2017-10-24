RPA faction head expects addressed assessments of international community to Azerbaijani actions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan says the international community must react to Azerbaijan’s actions on escalating the tension in the line of contact after the Geneva meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents and make addressed assessments, reports Armenpress.

Baghdasaryan told reporters in the Parliament that out of his land Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev is “very kind”, but when he returns to his land, he becomes an aggressor.

“The international community should draw attention on these events. We have already urged the Minsk Group and the international community to make addressed assessments. We didn’t have any other expectations since our enemy is unpredictable. This is not the first case when Azerbaijan violates the agreements. It always violated them”, the RPA faction head said.

Commenting on the question that there are no addressed statements by the international community, and Azerbaijan doesn’t implement the agreements, what is the solution, Vahram Baghdasaryan said: “We should be able to reach the point that the international structures will focus on these events and will be able to give a right assessment”.

Vahram Baghdasaryan also ruled out the possibility of large-scale war. He said Azerbaijan assesses its capabilities and powers: the April war was a lesson for them. The MP said the slow war as well is not beneficial for us, as well as for the Azerbaijani people. “There is just the interest of the authorities, the interest of Aliyev’s power for whom the losses of his soldiers have no value”, the lawmaker stated.