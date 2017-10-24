Mexican MPs meet Parliament Speaker of Artsakh in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov and Mexican MPs Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez, Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo and Carlos Hernández Mirón on October 24 met with Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan in Stepanakert, press service of the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Vice Speaker Sharmazanov attached importance to foreign MPs’ visits to Artsakh and noted: “They are another step towards the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic. Such visits make the democratic and independent Artsakh and the freedom-loving spirit of its people more recognizable”.

Eduard Sharmazanov strongly condemned the recent ceasefire violation by Azerbaijani forces, adding that this shows that Azerbaijan is not ready for constructive steps even after the Geneva meeting. He condemned the use of SPIKE antitank-guided missile by the Azerbaijani side in the line of contact which discloses Azerbaijan’s criminal essence. According to the Vice Speaker, the international structures should condemn the use of SPIKE by Azerbaijan.

He also talked about the efforts aimed at presenting the issue of the Artsakh recognition at international structures, stating: “The Armenian parliamentarians will continue using all the necessary channels to voice the fair demand of the Artsakh people in different parliamentary platforms”.