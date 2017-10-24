Donation ceremony of Armenian style carpets held in Artsakh President’s residence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. On October 24 a solemn ceremony of donating Armenian style carpets took place at the Artsakh Republic President's residence, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Vatican Mikael Minasyan and president of the "Megerian Carpet" company Raffi Megerian for implementing this initiative, stating that through such undertakings our historical and cultural heritage is being presented to our society, the world as well as maintained and developed.

According to the Artsakh President weaving such beautiful carpets had been a painstaking work, involving a big, consolidated and patriotic team.

Bako Sahakyan noted that these pieces of arts would serve the Artsakh people for decades as an integral part of national historical and cultural heritage.

On the same day the President discussed with the guests issues related to the development of carpet weaving in Artsakh highlighting within this context the cooperation with such famous organizations as the "Megerian Carpet" company.

Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and other officials were present at the event and the meeting.