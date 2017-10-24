Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Azerbaijan to blacklist Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh visit


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan will officially blacklist American chef and TV show host Anthony Bourdain for his visit to Artsakh for filming CNN’s Parts Unknown, Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Bourdain visited Armenia and Artsakh to film for his show Parts Unknown on CNN, he had interviews in Shushi, where he tasted the local food.



