Mexican parliamentarians visit Artsakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Parliament of Mexico Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez, Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo, and Carlos Hernández Mirón visited the Artsakh Republic, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.
They were accompanied by Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov.
On October 24 the Mexican lawmakers visited the Stepanakert Memorial and laid flowers in memory of Armenians fallen in Artsakh liberation fight.
