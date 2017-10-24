Armenia’s Misha to perform Boomerang song at Junior Eurovision 2017

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Public TV Company of Armenia happily presented the premiere of Misha’s (Michael Grigoryan) entry song for Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2017, the AMPTV reports.

‘Boomerang’ was composed by Vahram Petrosyan, the lyrics were written by Avet Barseghyan, David Tserunyan and Arthur Aghekyan. The song was chosen internally by the creative team of AMPTV.

“I love my song! The music is powerful, while the lyrics carry a strong message: everything we do in life will always come back to us, just like a boomerang! I encourage everyone to believe in their dreams, share their love with the world and most importantly be kind to one another,” says Misha.

Last year, Misha represented Armenia at the New Wave Junior competition where he ended up as the runner up.

The JESC 2017 will be held in Tbilisi on November 26.