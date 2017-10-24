Charles Aznavour and his sister Aida to receive Raoul Wallenberg Medal in Israel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation (IRWF) has resolved to bestow the Raoul Wallenberg Medal upon the siblings Aida and Charles Aznavour, Asbarez reports.

This prestigious award is a token of recognition to the Aznavour family, mother Knar, father Mischa and their aforementioned daughter and son, who during the dark days of the Nazi occupation in France, reached-out, to those persecuted by the Nazis.

The ceremony of bestowal will take place on October 26 at the Official Residence of the President of the State of Israel, who will greet Mr. Aznavour on the occasion.

Aznavour will be accompanied by his son, Nicolas, and they will also accept the medal on behalf of Aida, who will not be able to attend the event.