Secretary Tillerson urges Iraq and Kurdistan to resolve conflict through dialogue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Iraq and Kurdistan to resolve the conflict through dialogue, Reuters reports.

On October 23 Tillerson arrived in Baghdad on unannounced visit during which he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

“We are concerned and a bit sad. We have friends in Baghdad and friends in Erbil and we encourage all parties to enter into discussion ... and all differences can be addressed”, he said, referring to the Iraqi and Kurdistan region capitals.

Secretary Tillerson said if the sides are committed to the united Iraq, the Iraqi Constitution, it would be possible to solve all disagreements.