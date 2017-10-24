Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

LIVE: Parliament’s four-day sitting kicks off


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Parliament of Armenia has kicked off, reports Armenpress.

On October 23 the Council session of the Parliament was held.

15 issues are included in the sitting agenda of the 6th convocation Parliament.

39 issues are included in the draft agenda of sessions launching on October 24.



