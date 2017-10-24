LIVE: Parliament’s four-day sitting kicks off
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Parliament of Armenia has kicked off, reports Armenpress.
On October 23 the Council session of the Parliament was held.
15 issues are included in the sitting agenda of the 6th convocation Parliament.
39 issues are included in the draft agenda of sessions launching on October 24.
- 10:00 LIVE: Parliament’s four-day sitting kicks off
- 09:23 Russian contractual soldier in Armenia commits suicide after accidentally killing co-serviceman
- 09:14 Ankara Mayor announces resignation
- 09:00 European Stocks - 23-10-17
- 08:59 US stocks down - 23-10-17
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-10-17
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 23-10-17
- 08:56 Oil Prices - 23-10-17
- 10.23-20:42 Baku continues making obstacles for NK conflict settlement – Deputy FM of Armenia
- 10.23-18:49 Azerbaijan again fires SPIKE anti-tank guided missile
- 10.23-18:42 Armenian President attends expanded meeting of the Police Collegiums
- 10.23-18:39 Armenian Armed Forces delegation departs for USA
- 10.23-17:57 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-10-17
- 10.23-17:56 Asian Stocks - 23-10-17
- 10.23-17:41 President Bako Sahakyan attends ceremony of donating Armenian style carpets to Artsakh churches
- 10.23-16:28 Stamp dedicated to 300th anniversary of establishment of Mekhitarist Congregation cancelled and put into circulation
- 10.23-15:46 Armenian Parliament Speaker awards Russian Federation Council’s member Rafail Zinurov
- 10.23-15:42 Pilot program for nationwide single transportation network to be launched soon in Armenia
- 10.23-15:20 Worker killed in Lori province mine incident
- 10.23-14:18 Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker receives delegation of Mexican MPs
- 10.23-14:14 PM Karapetyan to participate in Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s Yerevan session
- 10.23-14:11 President Sargsyan signs bills into law
- 10.23-13:25 Artsakh Defense Army releases footage of SPIKE anti-tank guided missile fired by Azerbaijani forces
- 10.23-13:18 President Sargsyan receives Papal Legate for Mekhitarist Congregation Archbishop Levon Zekiyan
- 10.23-13:02 Armenian agriculture minister holds meeting with Syrian Ambassador
- 10.23-12:56 Armenia, Iran to update double taxation treaty
- 10.23-12:21 Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees October 25-26
- 10.23-11:10 Armenian foreign minister to participate in OSCE conference
- 10.23-10:41 Mexican parliamentarians visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 10.23-10:34 Azerbaijani forces fire artillery weapons at Artsakh line of contact
- 10.23-09:36 Develop scientific tourism: Byurakan Observatory works on increasing tourism flow
- 10.21-18:02 ARMENPRESS & IRNA sign cooperation agreement
- 10.21-17:27 Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees in Armenia
- 10.21-17:12 Huddersfield vs. Man United: Mkhitaryan not in starting line -up
- 10.21-16:57 Armenia’s state debt in GDP to be reduced by one percentage point in 2018
18:45, 10.18.2017
Viewed 4818 times U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
18:48, 10.20.2017
Viewed 2539 times Russia bans screening of anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis
19:52, 10.17.2017
Viewed 2018 times New, high-class and modern electric train testes in Armenia
15:40, 10.19.2017
Viewed 2017 times EU provides valuable assistance for ongoing reforms in Armenia – FM Nalbandian delivers speech in Brussels
12:55, 10.21.2017
Viewed 1990 times Car with Armenian flag in Baku causes mess among Azerbaijanis