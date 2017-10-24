Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Russian contractual soldier in Armenia commits suicide after accidentally killing co-serviceman


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian contractual soldier in Armenia committed a suicide after killing a co-serviceman as a result of violating the safety rules in Alagyaz rifle range, the press service of the Southern Military District told Armenpress.

“On October 23, after the exercises in the Alagyaz rifle range, the contractual soldier grossly violated the safety rules and unintentionally fired from a rifle fatally wounding another contractual soldier.

Thereafter the soldier committed a suicide being afraid of the responsibility for the death of the soldier.

The commission of the Southern Military District at the moment works on clarifying the details of the incident”, the statement says.



