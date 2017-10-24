Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Ankara Mayor announces resignation


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Ankara Melih Gokcek announced his resignation after the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu reports.

Melih Gokcek said on Twitter that on October 28 the Ankara city council will hold a special session during which he will officially resign.

The day before Bursa Mayor also resigned.

Earlier President Erdogan demanded the resignations of Mayors of Balikesir, Bursa and Ankara.



