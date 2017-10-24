LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.97% to $2145.00, copper price down by 0.64% to $6990.00, lead price down by 1.35% to $2479.00, nickel price down by 2.40% to $11810.00, tin price down by 1.01% to $19600.00, zinc price down by 0.89% to $3122.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 2.46% to $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.